LOOKING UP

THE 40-PAGE INTERNATIONAL

AUTISM MAGAZINE

Editor: Adam Feinstein, email editor@lookingupautism.org

LOOKING UP is a 40-page international magazine devoted to autism. Aimed at parents and professionals alike, it is a lively and informative mix of the very latest findings in autism research from around the world and articles which explore the impact of autism in all areas.

We have access to the most up-to-date material in more than a dozen languages concerning possible causes and treatments of autism, together with the latest educational approaches. We publish articles relating to autism in the family, school and further education, employment, film and the other arts, politics, sport and society. 

LOOKING UP has interviewed many of the world's leading autism authorities, including:

Dr Lorna Wing, Professor Simon Baron-Cohen, Professor Rita Jordan, Professor Uta Frith, Professor Gary Mesibov, Professor Tony Attwood, Professor Patricia Howlin, Theo Peeters, Professor Christopher Gillberg, Professor Tony Charman and Professor Digby Tantam, 

as well as some of the most prominent individuals on the autism spectrum, including:

Dr Temple Grandin, Donna Williams, Wendy Lawson, Stephen Wiltshire and Ros Blackburn.

In addition to the 40-page print edition, we have a 16-page PDF edition of Looking Up, starting with Volume 5, Number 1. As well as in English, the PDF edition of Looking Up is also available in Russian, Hindi, Urdu and Chinese (Mandarin)

The PDF edition consists of selected articles, with additional colour, from the full 40-page print edition.

Here is the front cover of the latest 40-page print edition. Click on the cover for information about all back issues of the print edition of Looking Up.

Looking Up, current 40-page print edition front cover

We have a page of book recommendations by the editor. We also have a Google group for news and announcements relating to Looking Up and autism.

WHAT SUBSCRIBERS SAY ABOUT LOOKING UP:

If are interested in subscribing, or wish to order back issues, follow this link to our subscription page.

Looking Up, 16-page English PDF Edition, Back Issues and Current Issue

Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 1 PDF edition front cover Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 2 PDF edition front cover Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 3 PDF edition front cover Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 4 PDF edition front cover
Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 5 PDF edition front cover Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 6 PDF edition front cover Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 7 PDF edition front cover Looking Up, Volume 5 Number 8 PDF edition front cover

Current 40-page print edition issue
Current print edition of Looking Up

PRINT EDITION BACK ISSUE CONTENTS AND FRONT COVERS
VOLUME 1, Number: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12   VOLUME 2, Number: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
VOLUME 3, Number: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12   VOLUME 4, Number: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
VOLUME 5, Number: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
You can find our PDF EDITION CONTENTS AND COVERS on our PDF EDITION BACK ISSUES PAGE

