Editor: Adam Feinstein, email editor@lookingupautism.org
In addition to the 40-page print edition, we have a 16-page PDF edition of Looking Up, starting with Volume 5, Number 1. As well as in English, the PDF edition of Looking Up is also available in Russian, Hindi, Urdu and Chinese (Mandarin)
The PDF edition consists of selected articles, with additional colour, from the full 40-page print edition.
Here is the front cover of the latest 40-page print edition. Click on the cover for information about all back issues of the print edition of Looking Up.
We have a page of book recommendations by the editor. We also have a Google group for news and announcements relating to Looking Up and autism.
If are interested in subscribing, or wish to order back issues, follow this link to our subscription page.
|Current 40-page print edition issue
|
|PRINT EDITION BACK ISSUE CONTENTS AND FRONT COVERS
|VOLUME 1, Number:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|VOLUME 2, Number:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|VOLUME 3, Number:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|VOLUME 4, Number:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|VOLUME 5, Number:
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|You can find our PDF EDITION CONTENTS AND COVERS on our PDF EDITION BACK ISSUES PAGE
